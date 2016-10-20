For builders who delay, choice is flat or money and nothing else: SC

Property developers should build the foundation of a good economy on the basis of trust and faith of the people they serve, people who dream of having a roof above their heads, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday.

For this, a builder should respect his contractual commitment with his buyers and live up to the terms of the contract with them, a three-judge Bench led by Justice Dipak Misra observed.

The apex court was hearing a litigation between M/s Unitech Residential Resorts Ltd. and 39 buyers who had paid money for flats in the builder’s Gurgaon project.

Court sides with buyers

The court empathised with the buyers, saying their “voice of anguish is echoed in the courtroom as they say their dreams have been shattered”.

It said a builder cannot rely on procrastination and subterfuge to explain the delay in completion of homes.

There are only two choices before an errant builder – either deliver the flat he promised his buyer or shell out the money to compensate the buyer.

“It is flat or money. And nothing else,” Justice Misra, who wrote the order, said.

The court said the saying 'Rome was not built in a day' does not suit the conduct of builders who make their buyers wait.

The apex court directed Unitech to deposit Rs. 2 crore in four weeks with the Supreme Court registry. The Bench noted that Rs. 16.55 crore was deposited by the 39 home buyers, who had booked flats in Unitech Vista project in Sector-70, Gurgaon.

Hearing next year

It also noted that the company has deposited Rs. 15 crore with apex court registry in compliance with an earlier order.

“As Rs. 15 crore has been invested and some interest has accrued, let the same be given to the respondents (home buyers) on pro rata basis on proper identification by the counsel,” the court ordered.

The Bench listed the case for further hearing on January 11, 2017.

