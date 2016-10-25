Delhi

Five-year-old girl raped

: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in north-west Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh on Sunday evening.

A youth, who is a neighbour and has been on the run since the incident, is suspected to be the perpetrator of the crime. A hunt for him is on.

The girl lives with her parents in Haiderpur.

She was playing outside her home and her mother cooking dinner inside when she was lured away with promises that she would be given chocolates and soft drinks.

Victim traced

When her parents could not find her, they raised an alarm after which a search by the locals was launched. She was later found bleeding in an isolated spot.

The girl was admitted to a hospital.

The police have registered a case of rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).

