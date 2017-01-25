Delhi

Five names shortlisted for AIIMS director

: Five names have been shortlisted for the post of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) director, a senior health official said while adding that these will be placed before the Institute Body on January 28. The current director of AIIMS Dr. M. C. Mishra is set to retire on January 31.

“Five names have been shortlisted by a selection-cum-search panel headed by Union Health Secretary C. K. Mishra,” the official said.

The selected

Among those selected are Dr. V. K. Paul, HOD paediatrics; Dr. Randeep Guleria, HOD of pulmonary medicine and sleep disorder; Dr. S. C. Sharma, HOD of ENT; Dr. Balram Bhargava, Professor of Cardiology, and Dr. Subrata Sinha, director of National Brain Research Centre (NBRC), Manesar.

The Institute Body will now finalise one name and send it to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), which is headed by the Prime Minister.

Apart Mr. Mishra, the panel comprised the PM’s Principal Scientific Advisor R. Chidambaram; Soumya Swaminathan, Secretary of Health Research; Director General of Health Services Jagdish Prasad; and Delhi University V-C Yogesh Tyagi.

Last month, AIIMS had recommended a panel headed by Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda, which was rejected by the Department of Personnel and Training.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 24, 2020 8:12:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Five-names-shortlisted-for-AIIMS-director/article17090219.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY