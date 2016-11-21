Five killed in road accident in Madhya Pradesh

Five persons were killed and ten others injured on Sunday when the three-wheeler which they were travelling in was hit by a truck at Padha locality, around 40 km from here.
Five persons were killed and 10 injured in the accident under the the Amarpatan police station around 40 km away from the district headquarters, Satna Collector Naresh Pal said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured rushed to the district hospital, he said.
Angered by the accident, a mob set the truck ablaze and blocked National Highway 7.
Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Additional Superintendent of Police and other officers have been rushed to the spot to mollify the protesters, Mr. Pal said.
Once the deceased are identified, we are going to announce compensation for their families, he added. - PTI
