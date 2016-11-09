Five killed as vehicles collide

Five people, including three women, were killed when the Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Kalanaur in Rohtak district on Tuesday,the police said.

While two persons succumbed to their injuries at the spot, three others died in a hospital, they said, adding four others were injured in the incident. The MUV was badly mangled, while the truck too was heavily damage, the police said.

“Five persons, including three women, were killed in the mishap. The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Rohtak,” Station House Officer of Kalanaur Police Station, Inspector Jitender said. PTI