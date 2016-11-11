Five held with 6 tonne of stolen aluminium

: A five-member gang that had stolen around six tonnes of aluminium from a scrap godown late last week have been arrested, the police said on Thursday. The police claimed to have recovered around half of the stolen aluminium. The market price of the recovered item is around Rs 4 lakh, said Ravindra Yadav, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

The men had entered the godown located in outer Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy in the early hours of Sunday, said the police. They then tied up the three security guards at the premises before breaking open the locks of the godown. They loaded the entire stock of aluminium in a tempo and fled. The police were informed later and the probe was handed over to the crime branch.

Tip-off

On Tuesday, the team probing the theft was tipped-off about the robbers arriving near Bhalswa Jheel in their tempo, along with the aluminium. They were arrested when they got out to sell the stolen goods, said the police.