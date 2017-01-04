Five fake Twitter accounts in L-G's name suspended

A day after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office sought action against his imposters on Twitter, the microblogging site has suspended five such accounts while “legal action” has also been initiated, police said.
Pre-emptive move
The police have also written to Twitter seeking log details of these accounts. This was done much before the L-G’s directions came, a senior police official said.
“We had already asked Twitter to close the fake accounts operating in Mr. Baijal’s name before the directions came from his office,” he said.
Several of the fake handles, active since Mr. Baijal was appointed as L-G on December 28, were putting out misleading posts critical of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government.
Twitter debut
On January 1, the L-G’s office made its Twitter debut with the handle @LtGovDelhi. Over 2,600 people are following it as of now. — PTI
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor