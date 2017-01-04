Five fake Twitter accounts in L-G's name suspended

A day after Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal’s office sought action against his imposters on Twitter, the microblogging site has suspended five such accounts while “legal action” has also been initiated, police said.

Pre-emptive move

The police have also written to Twitter seeking log details of these accounts. This was done much before the L-G’s directions came, a senior police official said.

“We had already asked Twitter to close the fake accounts operating in Mr. Baijal’s name before the directions came from his office,” he said.

Several of the fake handles, active since Mr. Baijal was appointed as L-G on December 28, were putting out misleading posts critical of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

Twitter debut

On January 1, the L-G’s office made its Twitter debut with the handle @LtGovDelhi. Over 2,600 people are following it as of now. — PTI