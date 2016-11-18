Delhi

Five die after consuming liquor in Ballia

Five persons died after consuming liquor in the city kotwali area here, the police said on Thursday.

An FIR against unknown persons has been lodged after the five died on Wednesday and a police personnel suspended, SP Vaibhav Krishna said.

While the family members of three of the victims performed the last rites without informing the police, the bodies of two others has been sent for post-mortem examination.

The SP said Kotwal Sunil Kumar Singh has been suspended and CO City has been asked to conduct a detailed probe.

The District Magistrate has been requested to order a magisterial probe to look into the role of the Excise Department, the SP said. - PTI

