First-ever Diwali celebrations to spread cheer in Tihar Jail

For the first time in the history of Tihar Jail, its inmates will celebrate Diwali within the confines of its high walls.

There will of course be no fireworks and even the festive lamps will be merely symbolic, but the jail authorities have ensured that the inmates do not lack anything else in their celebrations.

The celebrations, which include stalls, prayers and entertainment, began on Friday. They will continue over the next 10 days till Diwali.

“The prisoners will be allowed to decorate their cells and the jail premises. They will be provided the best possible food as per the jail manual and we are ensuring there is no shortage of entertainment for them on the occasion. It will be a mela of sorts,” Director General (Prisons) Sudhir Yadav told The Hindu .

Six-hour function

“Over the next week, inmates of each jail in Tihar will get an entire evening to celebrate the festival. Today [Friday] saw around 1,500 inmates of jail number 1 celebrate Diwali,” said Mr. Yadav.

The jail authorities arranged a six-hour function for the inmates, even calling artistes from outside to entertain the prisoners.

“Actor Gulshan Grover was in the city. We coordinated with him to visit the jail. There were a couple of other artists too who mingled with the prisoners on the occasion. We will have different artistes visit the prison on each day until Diwali,” he added.

Television actor Hussain Kuwajerwala also entertained the prisoners with a dance performance.

Jail officials had contemplated allowing prisoners to light lamps on the occasion, but it was ruled out. “As a symbolic gesture, a lamp was lit in the prayer area,” the officer said.

Firecrackers, meanwhile, were a complete no-no right from the start.

“Allowing explosive materials inside the jail premises is impossible because of the obvious risks. Moreover, we are for eco-friendly celebrations and even the prisoners understand that.”

However, the jail authorities have decided to relax prison rules for a few minutes on October 30. The prisoners will be allowed to stay out of their cells for a little beyond the stipulated 6 p.m. deadline.

Brainchild

The idea was the brainchild of Mr. Yadav, who took over as Director General (Prisons) in May.

“It is not possible for these prisoners to spend time with their families on Diwali. Since Tihar is one whole family in itself, we decided to let them get a feel of the festive season,” he said.

Each year, as Delhiites light lamps and burst crackers on Diwali, Tihar wears a desolate look. The only activity that reminded the inmates that it was Diwali was the manufacturing of sweets and other snacks meant to be sold to the people outside.