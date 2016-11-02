Fire in Delhi's Shahdara kills three

Three persons died and at at least 10 were injured after a major fire broke out in one of the lanes of North East Delhi's Shahdara in the early hours of Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but it is suspected to be a case of short circuit. A senior police officer confirmed the deaths.

A fire department official said that the fire started around 5 a.m. in one of the houses of lane number 1 and spread rapidly.

In the night e-rickshaw were being charged, when a short circuit occurred, eyewitnesses purportedly told the police.