Delhi

Fire in Delhi's Shahdara kills three

Three persons died and at at least 10 were injured after a major fire broke out in one of the lanes of North East Delhi's Shahdara in the early hours of Wednesday.



The cause of the fire is not yet known but it is suspected to be a case of short circuit. A senior police officer confirmed the deaths.



A fire department official said that the fire started around 5 a.m. in one of the houses of lane number 1 and spread rapidly.

In the night e-rickshaw were being charged, when a short circuit occurred, eyewitnesses purportedly told the police.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 3:19:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/Fire-in-Delhis-Shahdara-kills-three/article16087563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY