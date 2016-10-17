Delhi

Fire destroys almost entire village in Kishtwar

A major fire has completely destroyed Sukhnoi village in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, gutting 80 out of a total 84 households, but no one was injured, officials said on Sunday.

“Out of 84 houses, 80 in the Sukhnoi village in the Warwan block of the Kisthwar district were gutted in a fire that broke out late last night,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kishtwar, Ghulam Nabi Balwan said.

Soon after receiving the information, senior police and district administration officials rushed to the spot.

“The villagers had no option but to stay in the open on Saturday night as it is a remote village and tents will not help them due to snowfall in the area during the coming months,” the DC said. - PTI

