Fine imposed on PWD, Delhi govt. rolled back

A Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar has recalled its order slapping a fine of Rs. 10,000 each on the Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department and the Director of the Horticulture Department.

The directions came during the hearing of a plea by advocate S. D. Windlesh who had alleged that the PWD cut nearly 400 trees without permission in a service lane in a Yamuna Vihar colony to widen the road.

Undertaking given

The fine was rolled back after the Delhi government’s Horticulture Department informed the Court that it had planted 2,000 trees for cutting 216 trees in a residential colony in north-east Delhi. The department also gave the green tribunal an undertaking that it would ensure that these trees would be maintained and looked after over the next five years.

“In view of the fact that the department has complied with the directions contained in the order of the tribunal and has given a specific undertaking to the tribunal that they will plant the requisite number of trees and ensure their proper maintenance and to look after in the coming five years, we recall our order dated July 5, 2016,” the Bench noted.