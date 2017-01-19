Delhi

Financial aid for marriage

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday ordered Secretary of Women and Child Development to look into complaints of MLAs that the department officers “do not provide” timely financial assistance of ₹30,000 to widows for marriage of their daughters.

Mr. Sisodia, who heads the Women and Child Development Department, has directed the Secretary to take steps to remove discrepancy, if any, in the government scheme. As per the scheme, the Delhi government gives ₹30,000 as financial assistance for marriage of daughters of widows.

The matter came to light during Question Hour when some legislators complained that officers allegedly don’t release financial assistance to beneficiaries on time.

