Fewer water connections

: The pace of growth of water connections in Delhi slowed down in the last financial year, with about 86,000 new connections being added from 2014-2015 to 2015-2016.
The Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, which was released on Thursday, showed that the number of metered connections in the Capital was 19.49 lakh in 2015-2016, just 86,397 more from 2014-2015’s 18.62 lakh connections.
In the previous financial years, the growth of metered connections was much higher. In 2014-2015, the number of metered water connections increased by 2.60 lakh from 16.02 lakh in 2013-2014 to 18.62 lakh.
Hanging fire
One of the promises of the Aam Aadmi Party government after it came to power in February 2015 was to bring the whole city under the ambit of its piped water network. While the Delhi Jal Board has been expanding pipelines in colonies, the number of connections has not increased at the same pace.
