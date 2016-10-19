Festive buzz ahead of Karva Chauth

Cosmetics shops extended onto footpaths and every spare inch of space was occupied by mehendi artists, both of which did brisk business at markets across the city on the eve of Karva Chauth on Tuesday.

“We earn well during this season,” said a mehendi artist. Others added that they increase their rates from Rs.50-Rs.100 for one hand on normal days to Rs.200 or more on Karva Chauth.

At Kamla Nagar market, showrooms wore a festive look, displaying everything bridal — from cosmetics to artificial jewellery. Away from the commercial buzz, the festival has diverse meanings for everyone. Many women said they would stop fasting if their husbands asked them to, but the older lot said traditions existed for a reason.

Karishma Sehgal (32) said: “Though I think fasting on Karva Chauth to ensure your husband lives a long life is just another superstition, I will fast anyway. It does not feel right not to do so, and a sense of anxiety would remain.”

Besides Karva Chauth, the markets were lit up and crowded in preparation for Diwali as well.

( The author is an intern with The Hindu )