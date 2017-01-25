Delhi

Fee hike: schools to move SC again

: With the Supreme Court dismissing an appeal of a committee of private unaided schools that challenged a High Court order asking them to take the government’s approval before hiking fees, schools are planning to move the apex court again.

S. K. Bhattacharya, Chairperson, Action Committee of Private Schools, said it was premature to comment on the content of the possible petition but that they were working on it.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice J. S. Khehar had said schools erected on land allotted to them by the DDA had to take permission from the government before hiking fees.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 10:38:17 PM |

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

