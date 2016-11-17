Farmer attempts self-immolation

A farmer in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar area attempted self-immolation after he failed to exchange his old notes on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Mehar Singh Yadav, who hails from Surana village. “Angry that his old notes were not getting exchanged, he poured kerosene on himself in the premises of the bank and attempted self-immolation. People nearby foiled his attempt,” a senior police officer said. A bank employee immediately exchanged his old notes and he was taken home. (Purusharth Aradhak is a freelance journalist)