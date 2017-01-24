Family says future uncertain after death of breadwinner

It took several years for Nazrul Islam to make the shift from a casual migrant labourer to a better paying job of a cab driver. That journey, not without its share of twists and turns, also meant that his family invested in a lot of hopes and aspirations along the way.

For Nazrul’s wife Arjana Biwi, life has come full circle with her loss and the prospect of starting all over again. Miles away, Nazrul’s ageing grandmother and disabled brother in their native State of West Bengal are now faced with an uncertain future themselves.

Earlier setback

Nazrul was earlier employed with another cab aggregator company and just a few days ago, had a setback. A a disagreement with the man whose vehicle Nazrul drove for, forced him to quit his agreement with the cab aggregator company. On Sunday he arranged for a new vehicle to drop a passenger even as Arjana and her daughter keenly waited for him to return home. A call from the police turned their life around.

Arjana recalled how she and Nazrul moved to the Capital when he started off as a labourer in a metro construction site and then learnt to drive. She said their family settled down after he got a job with Uber and started earning enough to sustain his family in Gurugram.

Two famiies to feed

“Of our two children, we kept our daughter with us and left our son back home at the village. My husband had to take care of both the families here and at the village. He worked hard day and night for this. His parents died years ago and from his meagre income in Delhi, he helped his disbabled brother complete schooling and started working as a labourer in Kolkata first and had been saving money for his brother’s treatment,” she said.

After he disagreement with his previous employer, the family's prospects looked grim for a while before Taimur Islam, who employed Nazrul's relative Minazul, allowed Nazrul to drive one of his vehicles. Nazrul was back in the aggregator app taxi fold with Uber now and was looking forward to a job with a stable income and some independence, said Mr. Islam.

May demand apology

Those dreams, however, were cut short minutes after dropping a passenger who had booked his cab. Nazrul’s car was hit by the speeding BMW, and the crash claimed his life. Mr. Islam had last spoken to him a few hours before the accident and enquired about dinner and recalled that Nazrul was more concerned about the next booking.

Nazrul's body would be handed over to the family on Tuesday after autopsy. Family members said they would approach the family of the errant driver for an apology.