Family held hostage, 12-year-old gangraped

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gangraped by five men who held her parents hostage and looted them, in the State Capital on Tuesday, while in another incident, a 14-year-old girl was stabbed after she resisted rape attempt near Barabanki district.

The Lucknow girl was allegedly gangraped by five men in the small hours on Tuesday, the police said. Two dozen unidentified miscreants forced their way into the victim’s house and after looting valuables, held the family hostage before taking the girl with them.

“The girl told me that she was raped by five men. The incident took place about 600-700 metres away from her house. We are probing the matter and a team has been constituted to crack the case,” Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Manzil Saini told reporters.

The miscreants also beat up the victim’s father who suffered head injury. The victim has been sent to hospital for medical examination.

Stabbed for

resisting rape

In another incident in Barabanki, a 14-year-old girl was stabbed by a youth on Monday when she resisted a rape attempt in Ramsanehi Ghat area here. The incident happened when the girl was working in the fields and a youth, identified as Ranjit, dragged her and tried to rape her, the police said.

When the girl resisted, he stabbed her repeatedly. Hearing her scream villagers gathered at the spot, and beat the accused. He was later handed over to the police. The condition of the girl is said to be out of danger.—PTI