Fake currency note racket busted, 3 in net

: Three persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly running a fake currency notes racket. Counterfeit ₹2000 notes, amounting to ₹18 lakh, were seized from their possession, said the police.

The accused have been identified as Azad Singh (36), Manoj (37) and Sunil (27).

Racket linked to note ban

DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the trio started running the racket after the note ban.

“In the wake of the cash crunch, the accused tried to fool people by trying to circulate fake high-value new notes,” said Mr. Yadav.

Azad, the alleged kingpin of the racket, used to get the notes scanned and printed, while Manoj and Sunil used to circulate them to customers, said Mr. Yadav.

“Manoj is known to a Delhi-based hawala dealer. Azad and Manoj have liaison with various bookies. Huge cash transactions are being done in both these illegal trades, and a sizeable amount of fake notes can easily be adjusted in such transactions,” Mr. Yadav said.

He further said that Manoj and Azad used to charge ₹40,000 in real notes for supplying a lakh in fake notes.

Trap laid

They, however, got busted when a Special Cell team laid a trap for them in Narela based on a tip-off.

Around 11.25 p.m. on Friday, a Scorpio car was located in the area. Azad was found sitting inside the vehicle. After a while, Manoj and Sunil reached there on a motorcycle. Azad stepped out from the car and delivered two packets, one each to Manoj and Sunil. The raiding party then overpowered the trio.

“Both the packets were found containing fake notes worth ₹8 lakh each, whereas Azad was found in possession of ₹2 lakh in fake notes ,”said Mr. Yadav.