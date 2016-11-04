Delhi

Fake call centre busted; 3 held

The Delhi Police have busted a racket of fake call centres with the arrest of three persons and seized 210 SIM cards, one laptop, and Rs.4.35 lakh in cash.

The arrested have been identified as Joginder Singh, Prakash and Gaurav Dubey, who were involved in online cheating/frauds through fake call centres.

Additional DCP (South) Nupur Prasad said that the accused used to call people on the basis of data of customers available with them to obtain details of their credit cards.

“They used to convince the customers to provide them the OTP (One Time Password) of their credit cards. They would then transfer the money to Mobile Wallet. After six days, the money would be transferred to various bank accounts, arranged by Gaurav.”

In connection with a case, police collected information from a bank and which revealed that Rs. 5,000 was transferred in Mobile Wallet.—PTI

