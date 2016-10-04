Fake IPS officer held

A 35-year-old woman who allegedly posed as an Indian Police Services officer to cheat people has been arrested by the South West district police. The action was taken after a complainant from Dabri approached the police and said that she had cheated him on the pretext of getting him a job.

According to the police, the woman, who told them that she is a Ph.D student and a post-graduate in Economics, was found to be involved in a similar case in Himachal Pradesh, where she allegedly tried to extort money by posing as an Indian Administrative Services officer.

The woman, Pooja, is a resident of Tuti Kundi in Himachal Pradesh. According to the police, the forgery came to light when a complainant, Anil Kumar, who lives in Dabri village in south-west Delhi, informed the police about his dealings with the woman and that she went back on her promise of getting him a job after he gave her the money.

“On his complaint, a case of extortion and cheating was registered at the Dabri police station and a police team led by Harinder Singh, SHO Dabri, traced the woman. She was detained for questioning during which she confessed to have extorted money using the modus operandi the complainant told us about,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Surender Kumar.