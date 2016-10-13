Facelift for staff rooms at Delhi government schools

Highlighting the deplorable condition of staff rooms in the various government schools in the Capital, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia has asked the Directorate of Education (DoE) bring about a facelift to these rooms.

“Teachers have a long working day and spend seven to eight hours at work. They are the most important pillars of our education system and it is our responsibility to provide them with adequate facilities to ensure their basic comfort,” Mr. Sisodia said.

Describing the current condition of the staff rooms, the Minister said: “The plaster is peeling off the walls, the floor is broken, the lockers are shabby and the furniture is in need of repairs.”

Mr. Sisodia directed the DoE to ensure that all staff rooms have a welcoming ambience and are equipped with high quality furniture, including a cabinet or locker for every teacher to keep personal belongings and academic material.

The Minister added that teachers must have access to tea and coffee vending machines free of cost.

The DoE has been asked to put up a proposal to bring about these changes in a time-bound manner.

Manish Sisodia has asked the DoE to repair and improve these rooms in a time-bound manner