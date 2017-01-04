Face ground realities, BJP writes to CM

Alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has failed to tackle water and sanitation issues, the Delhi BJP has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking him to face “ground realities” instead of resorting to “accusatory politics”.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also hit out at the government over alleged delay in finalising the delimitation of the municipal wards. “This government is about to complete two years in office, Mr. Kejriwal — wherever he is travelling, be it Goa or Punjab — must come and see the civic condition of the people in Delhi, especially the unauthorised colonies where people are living in hellish conditions,” Mr. Tiwari said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“We are not asking for Mr. Kejriwal’s resignation, but just want him to face the ground realities and address them. I went to Indrapuri area, where a community space has been lying locked up for the last two years. Toilets are choked and the DJB water supply line is dry and the drains are in a bad shape,” Mr. Tiwari said.

Municipal polls

The move comes as the municipal elections are due this year and a sizeable chunk of voters reside in unauthorised colonies.

“We have written a letter to Mr. Kejriwal in this regard. I have also emphasised that all agencies must work together to bring relief to people from such poor conditions,” the BJP leader said.