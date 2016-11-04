FIR against 2 UP cops for thrashing activists

Two Uttar Pradesh police officers were on Wednesday booked here for assaulting civil activists when they were staging a peaceful protest against the alleged Bhopal encounter of eight SIMI members. An FIR was registered against SIs Omkar Nath Yadav and Vijay Kumar Pandey under Section 323 of the IPC— voluntarily causing hurt. It is a non-cognisable offence. The activists claimed the charges in the FIR were diluted and that they would approach higher authorities for stricter action against the accused policemen.

Members of Lucknow-based civil rights group Rihai Manch were putting up banners for their dharna at the city’s Gandhi statue when police personnel approached them. The police said the activists had not sought permission for the dharna and asked them to leave the venue.

When the activists protested, the police used foul language and tore the banners and seized the microphone, said Rihai Manch spokesperson Anil Yadav. Human rights activist and general secretary of Rihai Manch, Rajeev Yadav, and his colleague Shakeel Qureshi, were brutally assaulted with lathis by the police.

Mr. Yadav was dragged out of the spot and taken to the nearest police outpost. Mr. Yadav claimed he was brutally assaulted there again, before being taken to the Hazratganj police station. He claimed the police referred to him as a “Pakistani” and threatened to “encounter” him like the SIMI activists in Madhya Pradesh.

“The policeman hit me hard on the head with a lathi. I was losing consciousness. He used communal language against me not realising I am a Hindu, ” Mr. Yadav said from his hospital bed.