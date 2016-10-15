FIR against 2 KV students

An FIR has been lodged against two students, who are brothers, of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Muzaffarpur, for brutally assaulting one of their classmates in a suspected case of ragging.

The FIR was lodged against the two after a video of the assault appeared on the social media yesterday.

On the direction of Union minister of state for HRD Upendra Kushwaha, a four-member team of Kendriya Vidyalaya visited the school today to inquire into the incident.

“On the directive of the senior superintendent of police, an FIR was lodged on Thursday against the two students for beating their classmate,” Kaji Muhammadpur police station SHO Mithilesh Kumar Jha said.

Rajiv Ranjan, the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gannipur, Muzaffarpur, had lodged a written complaint with the Kaji Muhammadpur police station on the basis of which the FIR was lodged. - PTI