Delhi

FIR against 2 KV students

An FIR has been lodged against two students, who are brothers, of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Muzaffarpur, for brutally assaulting one of their classmates in a suspected case of ragging.

The FIR was lodged against the two after a video of the assault appeared on the social media yesterday.

On the direction of Union minister of state for HRD Upendra Kushwaha, a four-member team of Kendriya Vidyalaya visited the school today to inquire into the incident.

“On the directive of the senior superintendent of police, an FIR was lodged on Thursday against the two students for beating their classmate,” Kaji Muhammadpur police station SHO Mithilesh Kumar Jha said.

Rajiv Ranjan, the Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gannipur, Muzaffarpur, had lodged a written complaint with the Kaji Muhammadpur police station on the basis of which the FIR was lodged. - PTI

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:48:10 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/FIR-against-2-KV-students/article16071722.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY