Experts say city needs automated response system

An automated emergency response to hazardous pollution levels is needed to improve air quality in Delhi, environmentalists said on Monday — a day after the Delhi government announced several short-term measures.

After nearly a week of heavy smog, the government had announced on Sunday that schools would be shut for three days, all construction and demolition activity would be stopped for five days, Badarpur power plant would be shut and round three of the odd-even scheme would be considered.

However, environmentalists said that the steps were too little too late.

‘Knee-jerk reaction’

“The steps will give some relief, but this is not a systematic process. This is a knee-jerk reaction,” said Sunil Dahiya, a campaigner with Greenpeace India. “There should be a robust advisory and alert system for power plants and industries. There should also be an automated system to alert the public.”

Many suggested that Delhi needs a response mechanism like China, where factories, schools and businesses are closed if pollution levels cross a certain threshold.

While the Delhi government did announce the shutting down of the Badarpur power plant, Mr. Dahiya said this was a “symbolic step” as thermal power plants in Punjab and Haryana, which are upwind, will continue to impact air quality in the Capital.

Mr. Dahiya also said that the Chief Minister should be allowed to announce emergency response measures without having to hold a Cabinet meeting.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Congress said that colleges and offices should also be closed.