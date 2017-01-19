Expert panel to decide routes, size of buses

In a first-of-its-kind exercise, an expert committee has been constituted on the orders of Transport Minister Satyendar Jain to work out issues related to bus route rationalisation and the future procurement of different categories of vehicles to be operated by the Delhi government.

Four-member committee

According to a source, the four-member committee will be led by member of the Delhi Dialogue Commission and former bureaucrat Gajendra Haldia; transport and town planning expert Dr. Sewa Ram, from the School of Planning and Architecture; regional director of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy Shreya Gadepalli and former bureaucrat A. K. Singhal.

“The panel has been tasked with working out the modalities of ensuring better utilisation of the existing public transport infrastructure in addition to suggesting solutions for issues such as last-mile connectivity, among other ancillary concerns,” said the source.

No new buses

On Tuesday, Mr. Jain had informed the Delhi Assembly that there was no proposal to add new buses to the DTC and no new bus has been added to the fleet of the public transporter in the last two years.

In a reply to a question by Leader of the Opposition Vijender Gupta during the ongoing two-day winter session of the Delhi Assembly, Mr. Jain had said that the government was planning to run new buses (orange) under the Cluster Scheme in which private players would provide the buses.