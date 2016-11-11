Excise Dept. arrests 45 for drinking in open

: Intensifying its special drive, the Delhi government’s Excise Department arrested 45 people on Wednesday for consuming liquor in open and public spaces. A total of 122 violators have been arrested so far in the drive that was launched on Monday.
According to the Excise Department, 10 teams were formed to catch those found drinking in the open.
The action was taken against violators under section 40 of the Delhi Excise Act and they were handed over to the Delhi Police.
The arrests were made from Seelampur, Anand Vihar, Chanakya Puri, Babarpur, Kalkaji, Defence Colony, Mayapuri, Khyala, Mangol Puri, Rani Bagh, Bhalswa Dairy and New Ashok Nagar.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor