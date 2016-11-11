Excise Dept. arrests 45 for drinking in open

: Intensifying its special drive, the Delhi government’s Excise Department arrested 45 people on Wednesday for consuming liquor in open and public spaces. A total of 122 violators have been arrested so far in the drive that was launched on Monday.

According to the Excise Department, 10 teams were formed to catch those found drinking in the open.

The action was taken against violators under section 40 of the Delhi Excise Act and they were handed over to the Delhi Police.

The arrests were made from Seelampur, Anand Vihar, Chanakya Puri, Babarpur, Kalkaji, Defence Colony, Mayapuri, Khyala, Mangol Puri, Rani Bagh, Bhalswa Dairy and New Ashok Nagar.