Ex-serviceman murdered in Punjab

A 35-year-old ex-serviceman was murdered at Thathi Bhai village in Baghapurana sub-division here after he was thrashed by some persons at a liquor vend whom he had accused of overcharging and selling liquor illegally, the police said on Saturday.
Bean Singh, who retired from the Army last year, was murdered on Thursday night following a spat over the illegal sale of liquor and overcharging, they said.
A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC against a liquor contractor and four of his aides, Samalsar police station SHO Bhupinder Singh said.
The victim is a resident of Cheeda village. He went to buy liquor at a vend in Thathi Bhai village. The vend was recently sealed by the Excise Department. - PTI
