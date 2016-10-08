Ex-DCP gets two years jail in graft case

A special court for CBI cases on Friday sentenced former Deputy Commissioner of the Delhi Police B.S. Bola to two years imprisonment in a 2001 corruption case. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 5 lakh on him.

However, Special Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna at the Patiala House courts granted him bail, which will allow him to appeal against the conviction and punishment in the Delhi High Court.

Section 389 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) allows such relief if the sentence awarded is less than three years.

On Thursday, the court had held the 1993 batch IPS officer guilty of amassing assets of Rs. 10 lakh disproportionate to his known sources of income under sections 13(2) read with 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI had alleged that assets worth more than Rs. 16 lakh, including clothes estimated at Rs. 2.38 lakh, were recovered during a raid at the officer’s Delhi residence in 2001. At that time, he was Managing Director of the Pondicherry Distilleries.