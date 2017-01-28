Ex-‘Mr. Agra’ held for carjacking

The lure of quick money led a former two-time ‘Mr Agra’ winner to join a gang of carjackers who were arrested from southwest Delhi, the police said on Saturday.

Lure of quick money

“Accused Sarvesh Kumar Sharma (31) has won 'Mr Agra' title twice in body-building and has also done modelling for many companies. He had a promising and bright career ahead, but wanted to make quick money, hence was lured by Ratan Chopra, the kingpin of the gang, into the world of crime," police said.

History of crime

Ratan (38) was previously involved in around 20 cases of carjacking, robbery, vehicle theft, the police said.

The other three accused have been identified as Ajay Verma (24), Anshu Singh (23) and Ankush (21).

"On January 22, a tip-off was received that a gang of car thieves would come in a black Opel Corsa car near Bharthal Chowk, Sector-28, Dwarka, to commit a carjacking. A trap was laid and the black vehicle was flagged down. The driver of the car was Ratan Chopra, who along with two other occupants — Ajay and Anshu — was nabbed. A robbed gold ring was also found in the possession of Chopra,” a senior police officer said.

Two other accused Sarvesh and Ankush were also arrested. PTI