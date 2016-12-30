Euphoria around mobile wallets simmering down

The upbeat mood that came with many vendors jumping on to the mobile wallet bandwagon seems to have dampened at south-west Delhi’s Dabri fruit and vegetables market.

What came across as a new mode of receiving payment in a cash-strapped scenario has now become a reminder of how liquidity woes will continue to cast a shadow over both digital and hard cash. Most vendors seem to have realised that fewer customers, even if they are equipped with mobile wallets, will mean less business.

‘Business has dried up’

“Yes, we embraced the idea and that is not something we should regret. But with daily, or even weekly payments, to be made at wholesale shops, and vegetables remaining unsold, it does come down to what we sell and how much we sell. It is not about how the money lands in my drawer or Paytm account. The fact is that business has dried up in the last month,” said Irshad, a vegetable vendor.

Since he had little money in the bank to begin with and no smartphone, Irshad shares his Paytm account with Kishan, a tomato seller. Interestingly, Kishan was among the first to opt for mobile wallets, a trend others were to follow.

Kishan, meanwhile, considers himself to be in a better position as he deals in a single product and makes payments through cheques. But the Rs.25, 000 withdrawal cap is something he wishes would change as both Irshad and his payments come to the same account.

Dip in prices adds to worry

Irshad, however, is more worried about the prices of seasonal vegetables like cauliflower and carrots coming down even by normal winter standards. The urgency to replenish stocks or make fresh payments means he will have to sell vegetables at the wholesale price.

Then there are those like Mithun and Jagat Pal Patel, who never opted for mobile wallets. However, they have their reasons for doing so. While Mr. Patel deals in onions and potatoes, which last longer than most vegetables, Mithun said that considering the small scale of his business, making a daily trip to the mandi where only cash works would make a mobile wallet a luxury.