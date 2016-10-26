Ensure common mobility cards become a reality by January, DTC told

After the installation of automated fare collection machines across its fleet, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has been directed to ensure that the use of common mobility cards aboard all its buses becomes a reality before January 2017.

In a step towards making common mobility cards a reality on public transport in the Capital, a move that has been in the works since 2010, the DTC had in late August successfully tested a metro card on an Electronic Ticketing Machine (ETM). The ETM also issues paper tickets. This was followed by the installation of smart card validators, which run on an integrated software being utilised by both the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation and the DTC, on nearly 200 buses reporting to the Rohini and Rajghat bus depots.

“The DTC had recently reported some technical issues related to tickets being issued by the ETM. It has been directed to resolve the issue by the end of the year to avoid a ripple effect on smart card validators,” said a government official.

Similar in use to the prepaid smart cards issued by the Delhi Metro, passengers will have to swipe these cards on the validator upon boarding the bus and swipe again while de-boarding, which will lead to deduction of the fare amount.