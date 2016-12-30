Endless wait for Hamid’s safe return

The story of Hamid Ansari is no less than a modern day Veer-Zaara.

It was love that made him crossover to Pakistan illegally in November 2012 to rescue the woman he had befriended on Facebook. However, he was arrested and imprisoned before he could meet her. No one has ever seen or heard from him since.

Desperate to hear a word from their now 31-year-old son, his Mumbai-based parents Fauzia and Nehal Ansari protested at Jantar Mantar here on Thursday.

After completing his studies, Hamid started looking for a job. After several failed attempts to find one in India, he found a job in Kabul. Despite his parents’ reluctance, Hamid left for Kabul. At this point, his family was in the dark about his “friend” from Pakistan.

Last conversation

“The last time I spoke with him was on November 10, 2012. He told me that he would be back in Mumbai by November 12. He was looking forward to taking up a teaching assignment,” his mother said.

His family went to the Mumbai airport on November 12, 2012, but Hamid never turned up. His parents approached the Afghanistan Embassy, but “they had no information about him”.

Helpless, his parents went through his e-mail and Facebook accounts. It was then that they found out about his trip to Pakistan.

Emails exchanged

“There were e-mails exchanged between him and some Pakistanis. They were about ‘rescuing’ some woman he loved,” said his mother, adding that the last e-mail sent from Hamid’s account was from Pakistan.

His parents then sought help from the government to trace Hamid. After the media reported their state of despair, Zeenat Shehzadi, an activist in Pakistan, came forward to help them. Hamid’s parents learnt that he was arrested soon after he entered Pakistan, tried by a Pakistani military court and awarded three-year imprisonment.

Savings exhausted

“Since he has been in jail since 2012, he has served his sentence already. But there is no clarity on when he will be released. Coincidentally, Ms. Shehzadi, who was facing threats for helping us, has gone missing too,” she said.

Hamid’s parents made several attempts to contact the authorities, but in vain. Even as social boycott forced them to change their address, the couple exhausted all their savings searching for their son. Besides writing to Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the parents have met Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj five times, so much so that “she recognises me even from a distance”, said the mother.

Hamid was expected to be deported to India in November. His elder brother’s wedding, planned for December, has been called-off as the family doesn’t know when Hamid will come back. “We have never heard or received a letter from him. We only know about him through media reports. The government says it is doing its best, but it does not seem enough.”

The parents have submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office asking for help. They meet the Pakistan High Commissioner on Friday morning.

“We have tried everything — from going to PMO to Saudi Arabia on a holy pilgrimage — for help. We are tired.”