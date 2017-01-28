Elderly want exclusive coach in Metro trains

Senior citizens of the National Capital Region (NCR) as well as several Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have urged the Union Urban Development Ministry and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to introduce a dedicated coach for the elderly in Metro trains.

“At present, few seats in the coaches are earmarked for senior citizens, and the seats are available subject to courtesy by younger travellers,” said K. K. Kapila, patron-in-chief of the Delhi-NCR Senior Citizen’s Welfare Association, and chairman of the International Road Federation.

Pushed and jostled

“Delhi-NCR has more than three million senior citizens, most of them depend heavily on the Metro for commute as it is safe, affordable and fast. They, however, find it difficult to board general compartments, which have only two to four seats dedicated for them. They get pushed and jostled, thus a dedicated coach for senior citizens will be of great help,” said Mr. Kapila.

Lekh Raj Ahuja of Sector 14 Gururgram, who has to travel to Delhi regularly, said that dedicated coaches in trains travelling long distance, such as from Vaisahli, Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram, would be helpful.

“The elderly have a major role in society. A dedicated coach will make us feel important and show that society cares for us,” said V. N. Bali, president of RWA Federation, Delhi East.