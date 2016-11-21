Elderly man robbed of Rs. 50,000

: An elderly man was on Saturday allegedly robbed of Rs.50,000 that he was to deposit at a bank in Narela.

The victim, Sheeshram, had left home carrying two packets of Rs.50,000 each. While in a queue outside the bank, he found one of the packets missing from his trouser pocket. He raised an alarm, after which a police team arrived at the spot.

Probe on

The police said it was not clear whether Sheeshram lost the money while standing in the queue or while on the way to the bank. A case of theft has been registered. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to establish the identity of the accused,” said a police officer.