Elderly man robbed of Rs. 50,000

: An elderly man was on Saturday allegedly robbed of Rs.50,000 that he was to deposit at a bank in Narela.
The victim, Sheeshram, had left home carrying two packets of Rs.50,000 each. While in a queue outside the bank, he found one of the packets missing from his trouser pocket. He raised an alarm, after which a police team arrived at the spot.
Probe on
The police said it was not clear whether Sheeshram lost the money while standing in the queue or while on the way to the bank. A case of theft has been registered. “We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to establish the identity of the accused,” said a police officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor