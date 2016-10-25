Delhi

Eight Army jawans injured as truck overturns

Eight jawans of the Special Frontier Force (1 Archer) were injured, three of them critically, after the Army truck in which they were travelling overturned on the highway near Sahanpur in Najibabad tehsil, the police said on Monday.

The truck was travelling from Dehradun to Dharchula in Pauri Garhwal on Sunday morning when the accident took place, they said.

Injured shifted to hospital

The group in-charge, Major N. S. Bath informed the police following which Najibabad SHO Tajendra Singh Yadav and sub-inspector Brajesh Kumar, along with other officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to Pooja Hospital here.

Maj. Bath said the truck overturned after its driver lost control over the wheel when a tanker came in front of it. - PTI

