East Delhi residents can now get birth, death certificates online

Residents of east Delhi will finally be able to apply for and obtain birth and death certificates online, years after the local civic body initiated the project.

This service of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation was inaugurated by East Delhi MP Maheish Girri on Tuesday at the corporations’ headquarters in Patparganj.

Applicants for new certificates will have to enter the registration numbers provided by the hospital on the website and pay the fee online. The certificate can then be downloaded and printed. For non-institutional births and deaths, applicants will still have to visit the local civic body office.

The online platform will also enable those who already have certificates to print additional copies for free by feeding in the old registration number.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Girri said over 10,000 people apply for birth and death certificates in East Delhi every month. “This step would be helpful in minimising the scope of corruption and create transparency in the system,” he added.

The EDMC is also planning to start online services for health trade, factory and general trade licences. Mayor Satya Sharma said the launch of the online platform was an important step.

“We are suffering from a financial crunch, yet we are moving ahead in providing services to east Delhi residents with ease,” said Ms. Sharma.

