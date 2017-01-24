Early morning fog creates chaos at IGIA

While a spike in temperature during the day brought some much-needed relief for Delhiites, dense fog on Monday morning ended up disrupting flight and train schedules.

Visibility dropped to zero at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here, leading to delays and diversion of three flights. While the general visibility at the airport was zero, the Runway Visual Range (RVR) – the height at which a runway is visible to a pilot – was recorded at 75 to 125 metres at all three runways between 7.20 a.m. and 9 a.m.

At the Safdarjung observatory, visibility was recorded at 300 metres at 5.30 a.m., which rose to 500 metres around 8.30 a.m. and later went up to 1,500 metres around 11.30 a.m. Humidity oscillated between 100 and 59 per cent.

Trains delayed

Train operations, which have been seeing constant delays, saw 45 Delhi-bound trains being delayed, while one was cancelled and 20 others rescheduled.

Cloudy Tuesday

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, while the minimum was recorded at 10 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

The MeT department has forecast partly cloudy skies on Tuesday with the likelihood of shallow to moderate fog in the morning.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 24 and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Sunday, the minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 8.4 degrees Celsius and 23.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.