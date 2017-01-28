Delhi

EDMC workers hold rally

Employees of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) on Friday held a rally against the Delhi government and blamed it for delaying disbursement of funds to the civic body.

The EDMC, which has been struggling financially for years now, has seen six strikes by sanitation workers in the past two years as it has been unable to pay staff on time. Though the most recent strike ended on January 16, after the Delhi government gave the EDMC funds to pay sanitation workers, the other employees have not been paid for two to three months.

‘Not paid for four months’

On Friday, EDMC workers held a two-wheeler rally from Trilokpuri till Gokalpuri, shouting slogans against the Aam Aadmi Party government.

“There are some departments where employees have not been paid for four months. The EDMC tells us that they don’t have the money. We will be left with no option but to protest and strike again,” said Sanjay Gehlot, of the MCD Swachhta Karamchari Union, which organised the rally.

