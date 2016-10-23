EC team to arrive in Punjab today

A nine-member Election Commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi will arrive here on Sunday on a three-day visit to undertake group level review of preparations ahead of Punjab Assembly polls which are due early next year.

“A nine-member team will come tomorrow here to see the preparations for Punjab assembly elections,” Punjab Chief Electoral Officer V. K. Singh said on Saturday.

Team will comprise Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi and two Commissioners Achal Kumar Joti and Om Prakash Rawat, besides Deputy Election Commissioners and other officers, Mr Singh said.

After arriving in Chandigarh, the team of Election Commission will hold meeting with representatives of national and state political parties, officials said.

On October 24, the election commission team will have a meeting with Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, nodal officers of narcotic control bureau, state narcotic control bureau, income tax and excise and taxation department, they said.

On the last day of the visit, the team will meet Chief Secretary, Director General of Police Punjab and other senior officials.

The Election Commission is expected to hold media interaction on October 25 here.

AAP is making its electoral debut in Punjab making the polls a triangular contest with Congress and BJP-SAD alliance already locked in a tight battle for political supremacy.

The Punjab State Election Commission had recently asked political parties in the poll-bound state to comply with the directions of the Election Commission on not using public funds and machinery to carry out any activity that amounts to advertisement for the party.

Punjab Congress Legislature Party chief Charanjit Singh Channi had said that it would approach election commission to stop the alleged misuse of public fund by SAD-BJP regime. - PTI