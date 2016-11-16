E-way crash: Army officer still critical

: The condition of an Army officer, who was injured in a car crash on the Yamuna Expressway on Monday, continues to remain critical.
Sanjeev Singh (46) was going to Lucknow with his wife Laxmi (42) when a Mahindra SUV rammed his car near Zero Point in Greater Noida.
The SUV was being driven by one Harjot Singh (40), who lost control of the vehicle after one of its tyres burst. Mr. Singh’s wife Navneet, sister Jasvinder and daughter Brahlin, who were accompanying him, died in the accident. Laxmi, too, was killed.
Harjot, his son Anmol, and Sanjeev survived, but were grievously injured.
Under vigilance
“Harjot and Anmol are out of danger. Sanjeev is still critical. He has multiple fractures, and has been put on a ventilator,” said Dr. Saneel Kapoor from Kailash Hospital in Greater Noida.
“Sanjeev is likely to be shifted to an Army hospital in New Delhi. We have formed a panel of doctors to keep a tab on him,” Mr. Kapoor added.
The Army officer hails from Sadar Bazar in New Delhi. Harjot works in a multi-national company and lives in Sector 15, Noida.
(The writer is a freelance journalist)
