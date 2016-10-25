E-rickshaw drivers protest govt ‘exploitation’

Hundreds of e-rickshaw drivers, led by the the BJP’s Unorganised Workers’ Morcha, took to the streets át Rajghat on Monday alleging exploitation by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s policies.
A subsidy of Rs.30,000 while buying e-rickshaws, no delay in registration and verification procedures, charging points, a low-interest rate on loans for such vehicles, permission to ply in areas under the jurisdiction of the New Delhi Municipal Council, parking and route stands in addition to the constitution of an e-rickshaw driver welfare board were among the main demands of the protesters.
