Duo held with gold in slippers at IGIA

Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here nabbed two men who were trying to smuggle in gold worth nearly ₹27 lakh concealed in slippers.

The two Indian men arrived at Terminal 3 on Wednesday in a Thai Airways flight from Bangkok. They were intercepted after crossing the green channel, a Customs official said.

“A search led to the recovery of 938 grams of gold with a market value of ₹26.96 lakh,” the official said. The gold, cut into pieces, was cleverly concealed in their footwear.