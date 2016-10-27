Delhi

Drone, steroids seized

Parcels containing a drone, steroids and blank pistols worth over Rs 1 crore, all illegally imported, have been seized from the foreign post office here.

The officers of Delhi Zonal Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) visited the foreign post office on Tuesday and intercepted the parcels, which were booked from various countries.

During examination, the DRI team found a parcel booked from France, containing eight blank fire pistols booked as blank toys.

“A few parcels booked from Bangkok and the US contained performance enhancing steroids, namely Jintropin, Igtropin, Hygetropin, Winstrol, Equipoise etc. misdeclared as vests, shakers and sports supplements,” said a DRI press release issued on Wednesday.

A parcel from Singapore contained an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, popularly called drone (DJI Phantom 4) and another one contained electronic items, it said. “These goods being prohibited/restricted goods were deliberately mis-declared to facilitate clearance. The tentative value of these smuggled banned/restricted goods is over Rs one crore. Further investigation is on,” the release said. — PTI

