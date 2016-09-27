Driver killed as school bus overturns

A driver was killed and six children were injured when a school bus rammed a divider before overturning in central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Monday afternoon.

The bus plied privately for students enrolled at a school in the area.

There were around half-a-dozen children in the bus at the time of the accident that happened near metro pillar number 222 in Patel Nagar.

The police said it was likely that the accident happened when the bus driver tried to avoid ramming a motorcyclist who was allegedly speeding.

As he tried to steer away from the motorcyclist, the bus driver apparently lost control and climbed over the road divider.

Locals rushed to help the occupants of the bus even as someone informed the police.

However, before the police could arrive at the spot, the locals had rescued the children trapped inside.

‘No grievous injuries’

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were treated for injuries and discharged. The police said none of the children were grievously injured.

The bus driver, Sonu, meanwhile, had suffered severe injuries to his head and was already dead when he was pulled out of the bus.

