Driver killed as Delhi bus overturns

A driver was killed and six children were injured when a school bus rammed into a divider before overturning in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Monday afternoon.

Police said that prima facie it has emerged that the accident took place when the bus driver tried to avoid ramming into a motorcyclist who was allegedly driving rashly.

The bus plied privately for students enrolled at a private school in the area. There were around half-a-dozen children in the bus at the time of the accident that took place near metro pillar number 222 in Patel Nagar.

Eyewitnesses have told police that the bus driver was trying to avoid two men on a motorcycle that was being rashly driven.

As he tried to steer away from the motorcyclist, the bus driver apparently lost control and climbed over the road divider.

The impact of the accident was such that the bus immediately overturned. Locals rushed to help the occupants of the bus even as someone informed the police.

However, before the police could arrive at the spot, the locals had rescued the children trapped inside.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were treated for their injuries and discharged. Police said none of the children were grievously injured.

The bus driver, Sonu, meanwhile, had suffered severe injuries to his head and was already dead when he was pulled out of the bus.