Drama at IGIA: Afghan national swallows 57 heroin capsules, held

The Delhi Police reportedly recovered heroin worth Rs. 2 crore from an Afghan national at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here last week. The accused who has been arrested had swallowed 57 capsules containing the drugs, said the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) Sanjay Bhatia said the man was arrested on November 3 when two Afghan nationals were going to Afghanistan and one of them - Ghulam Rabani - was taken off the flight after taking ill.

“We suspected something wrong. He had come to India on medical visa last month but had not visited any hospital,” said Mr. Bhatia.

Rabani was sent to AIIMS where doctors found 57 capsules in his stomach after performing a surgery. “These capsules were made of polythene. The weight of the contraband was 525 grams. The capsules were opened and were found containing heroin,” said Mr. Bhatia, adding that Rabani was currently in ICU.

Woman arrested for smuggling gold

In another case, a woman was arrested at the IGIA for trying to smuggle in gold worth Rs. 61 lakh by hiding it inside the denim shorts she was wearing. The accused was intercepted by Customs officials after her arrival from Dubai on November 4.

“A detailed examination and search revealed that she was carrying 12 gold bars of 24 carat weighing 1,400 grams and valued at approximately Rs 42.75 lakh in her denim shorts,” said a police officer.

