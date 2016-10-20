Dowry harassment: police team to visit Mumbai to arrest kabaddi star

: A Delhi Police team will soon visit Mumbai to arrest national-level kabaddi player Rohit Kumar, whose wife, Lalita, allegedly committed suicide in Nagloi two days ago accusing him and his family of harassing her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Kumar said the team would go to Mumbai in a day or two. He said that since Rohit was posted in the naval services in Mumbai, they would urge the authorities to hand him over to them. “In case there is resistance, we may approach the local police or courts,” said Mr. Kumar. Meanwhile, the police are also looking for Rohit’s parents who are absconding.During investigation, it was found that Rohit’s father, Vijay Singh, was as a Sub-Inspector with the Delhi Police and was dismissed from service, the police said.

Frequent arguments

Lalita had left behind a two-hour audio message and a 25-minute video in which she claimed that her in-laws “harrassed” her over minor issues.

“In the video and audio messages she left behind on her phone, she said her in-laws were quite conservative and would often taunt her for her “modern” outlook and the way she dressed ,”said another police officer. In her suicide note and messages, she also alleged that on October 15, Rohit had told her that if she went away from his life, he would be very happy.